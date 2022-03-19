Saudi Arabia denies reports of Blinken visit in near future

Middle East

Reuters
19 March, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 10:01 am

Related News

Saudi Arabia denies reports of Blinken visit in near future

An official from the ministry was cited as saying on Friday that Saudi Arabia was looking forward to welcoming Blinken to strengthen ongoing "positive" discussions, though no meeting has been scheduled yet in Riyadh

Reuters
19 March, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 10:01 am
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Malawi&#039;s President Lazarus Chakwera at the State Department in Washington, US, 18 March 2022. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera at the State Department in Washington, US, 18 March 2022. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry denied media reports that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would visit the kingdom in the near future, state news agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

An official from the ministry was cited as saying on Friday that Saudi Arabia was looking forward to welcoming Blinken to strengthen ongoing "positive" discussions, though no meeting has been scheduled yet in Riyadh.

World+Biz / USA

Saudi Arabia / Anthony Blinken / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

19h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

20h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

22h | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

1d | Videos
Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

1d | Videos
Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

1d | Videos
'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh