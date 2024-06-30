Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli approval of settlement expansion in West Bank

Middle East

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 12:58 pm

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli approval of settlement expansion in West Bank

In addition to the condemnation of the Israeli move, the Saudi kingdoms foreign ministry affirmed “Kingdom's categorical rejection of the ongoing Israeli violations of international law”, in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency

Israeli minister said government would promote West Bank settlements and punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority in response to Palestinian moves against Israel internationally. Photo: File/AFP
Israeli minister said government would promote West Bank settlements and punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority in response to Palestinian moves against Israel internationally. Photo: File/AFP

Saudi Arabia has warned of  "dire consequences" should Israel's Security Council continue with its decision to further expand its settlements in the occupied West Bank, says Arab News.

In addition to the condemnation of the Israeli move, the Saudi kingdoms foreign ministry affirmed "Kingdom's categorical rejection of the ongoing Israeli violations of international law", in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

Israel's hardline finance minister said on Thursday that the government would promote West Bank settlements and punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority in response to Palestinian moves against Israel on the international stage.

A senior Palestinian official rejected the move, saying it was aimed at pursuing a "war of genocide" against Palestinians.

The Muslim World League (MWL) also on Saturday strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's decision to expand settlement activities in the West Bank.

In a statement issued by its Secretariat General, the MWL denounced the continued violations of international law and resolutions of international legitimacy by the Israeli occupation forces.

It emphasised the gravity of these violations on security and stability in the region and the world, undermining the chances of a solution and efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

 

