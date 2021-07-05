Saudi Arabia bans entry into Grand Mosque, holy places without permit during Hajj season

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 12:06 pm

Anyone found attempting to access the Grand Mosque and Hajj sites during the pilgrimage season will be fined SR10,000. (File/AFP)
Saudi Arabia has imposed a ban on Makkah's Grand Mosque and the holy Hajj sites without a permit during the Hajj season from Monday. Anyone found attempting to enter will be fined SR10,000 ($2,666), reports Arab News.

Holy sites include Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat, and the fine will be doubled if the offense is carried out twice, the interior ministry said.

The ministry called on all citizens and residents to abide by instructions issued regarding the Hajj season this year and said that security personnel will carry out their duties on all roads and paths leading to the Grand Mosque and the holy sites to prevent violations and issue penalties to violators.

