Saudi Arabia arrests man who helped Israeli journalist sneak into Makkah

Saudi Arabia has arrested a citizen of the kingdom who allegedly helped a Jewish Israeli journalist enter the holy city of Makkah.

The journalist, Gil Tamary of Israel's Channel 13, in defiance of a ban on non-Muslims, posted on Twitter a video of himself sneaking into Makkah, Islam's holiest city, reports Al Jazeera.

התיעוד המלא של הביקור שלי במכה, ערב הסעודית https://t.co/95GAzuyG8g— גיל תמרי (@tamarygil) July 18, 2022

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Makkah regional police have "referred a citizen" to prosecutors for alleged complicity in "transferring and facilitating the entry of a (non-Muslim) journalist", a police spokesperson said.

SPA did not name Tamary but said he is an American citizen, implying he had entered the country using his American passport since the kingdom has no formal ties with Israel.

His case has also been referred to prosecutors "to take the necessary procedures against him in accordance with the applied laws", despite the Israeli national no longer being in the kingdom.

While Muslims of any nationality and background can enter Makkah, non-Muslims are not permitted because a very specific code of conduct and behaviour is required of all people within its boundaries, including certain forms of modesty, ritual cleansing and prayers.

Tamary's near10-minute clip showed him visiting Mount Arafat. He makes clear he knows that what he is doing is outlawed but says he wanted to showcase "a place that is so important to our Muslim brothers and sisters". He left the mount after he said the religious police began asking him questions to make sure he was a Muslim.

The public backlash over Tamary's visit was immediate on social media, with many expressing their anger over his deception and apparent disregard for the sanctity of the site.