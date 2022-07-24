Saudi Arabia arrests man who helped Israeli journalist sneak into Makkah

Middle East

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 09:09 am

Related News

Saudi Arabia arrests man who helped Israeli journalist sneak into Makkah

The journalist, Gil Tamary of Israel’s Channel 13,  in defiance of a ban on non-Muslims, posted on Twitter a video of himself sneaking into the holy city of Makkah

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 09:09 am
Gil Tamary. Photo: Collected
Gil Tamary. Photo: Collected

Saudi Arabia has arrested a citizen of the kingdom who allegedly helped a Jewish Israeli journalist enter the holy city of Makkah. 

The journalist, Gil Tamary of Israel's Channel 13,  in defiance of a ban on non-Muslims, posted on Twitter a video of himself sneaking into Makkah, Islam's holiest city, reports Al Jazeera. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Makkah regional police have "referred a citizen" to prosecutors for alleged complicity in "transferring and facilitating the entry of a (non-Muslim) journalist", a police spokesperson said.

SPA did not name Tamary but said he is an American citizen, implying he had entered the country using his American passport since the kingdom has no formal ties with Israel.

His case has also been referred to prosecutors "to take the necessary procedures against him in accordance with the applied laws", despite the Israeli national no longer being in the kingdom.

While Muslims of any nationality and background can enter Makkah, non-Muslims are not permitted because a very specific code of conduct and behaviour is required of all people within its boundaries, including certain forms of modesty, ritual cleansing and prayers.

Tamary's near10-minute clip showed him visiting Mount Arafat. He makes clear he knows that what he is doing is outlawed but says he wanted to showcase "a place that is so important to our Muslim brothers and sisters". He left the mount after he said the religious police began asking him questions to make sure he was a Muslim.

The public backlash over Tamary's visit was immediate on social media, with many expressing their anger over his deception and apparent disregard for the sanctity of the site.

Top News / World+Biz

Saudi Arabia / Israel / Makkah

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

16h | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why youths prefer government jobs

Why youths prefer government jobs

11h | Videos
Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

12h | Videos
Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

15h | Videos
Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

5
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online