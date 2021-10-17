Saudi Arabia to allow sports fans to attend full-capacity events

Middle East

Reuters
17 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 11:36 am

Soccer Football - World Cup Qualifiers Asia - Round 2 - Group D - Saudi Arabia v Palestine - King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - March 30, 2021 Fans inside the stadium before the match. Photo :Reuters
Soccer Football - World Cup Qualifiers Asia - Round 2 - Group D - Saudi Arabia v Palestine - King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - March 30, 2021 Fans inside the stadium before the match. Photo :Reuters

Saudi Arabia's sports fans will be allowed to attend full-capacity events at all stadiums and other sports facilities starting on Sunday, the country's ministry of sports announced in a statement on Saturday.

Stadiums and other sports facilities will limit entry to fans who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the kingdom, the ministry said.

On Friday, the interior ministry said Saudi Arabia would ease Covid-19 curbs beginning on Sunday, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in the daily number of infections and what it characterized as a considerable development in vaccinations.

