Saudi allows Qatar World Cup visitors to perform Umrah with multi-entry visa

Saudi Arabia has announced to allow Muslims with World Cup Qatar Hayya card to perform Umrah and visit Madinah with a free visa from 11 November to 18 December.

The announcement was made from Saudi news channel Al Ekhbariya on Friday (14 October).

In a video on the channel's Twitter handle, Assistant Director-General of the General Department of Visas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, Khaled Al-Shammari, made the announcement adding that Muslim Hayya Card holders can stay in the country for up to two months, ending on 11 January, 2023.

"The visa is free but medical insurance must be obtained from the visa platform," said Al-Shammari.

He further added that cardholders are being offered a multi-entry visa which will allow them to enter and exit Saudi Arabia at any time during its validity period.

