Rockets strike Iraq's Green Zone as deadlocked parliament meets

Middle East

Reuters
13 October, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 04:31 pm

Related News

Rockets strike Iraq's Green Zone as deadlocked parliament meets

Reuters
13 October, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 04:31 pm
A general view of the old city of Erbil, Iraq September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo
A general view of the old city of Erbil, Iraq September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo

Nine rockets landed on Thursday around the Iraqi capital's Green Zone, home to government buildings and foreign missions, the military said, shortly before parliament began a session to elect a new president amid a protracted political deadlock.

Several members of the security forces were injured in the attack, the military statement said without giving more details.

Similar attacks took place last month as the parliament was holding a vote to confirm its speaker.

A Reuters witness and parliament sources said that they saw at least three rockets landing on Thursday in the Green Zone.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Rocket attacks on the Green Zone have happened regularly in recent years but are normally directed at Western targets by Iran-backed militia groups.

Thursday's vote comes amid deep political divisions that have led to a year-long stalemate. Parliament convened shortly after the missile attack.

The presidency is a largely ceremonial position, but the presidency vote is a key step in the political process because the president invites the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc to form a government.

Thursday's parliament session comes a year after an election in which populist Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr was the biggest winner but failed to rally support to form a government.

Sadr withdrew his 73 lawmakers in August and said he would quit politics, prompting the worst violence in Baghdad for years when his loyalists stormed a government palace and fought rival Shi'ite groups, most of them backed by Iran and with armed wings.

Under a power-sharing system designed to avoid sectarian conflict, Iraq's president is a Kurd, its prime minister a Shi'ite and its parliament speaker a Sunni. Disagreement among the main Kurdish parties that run the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in north Iraq has prevented the selection of a president.

World+Biz

Iraq / political unrest / Rocket attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

6h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

7h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

8h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

2h | Videos
How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

6h | Videos
Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

21h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'