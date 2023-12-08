Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

08 December, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 02:38 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least three rockets targeting the US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone were fired at dawn on Friday, landing on the outskirts of the district housing government and diplomatic buildings, an Iraqi security official said.

A US military official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that alarms had gone off and that "probable sounds of impacts were heard" near the US embassy and Union III base, where troops from the international anti-jihadist coalition are stationed.

