Rocket fire from Lebanon triggers sirens in Israel and Golan Heights

Middle East

Reuters
06 August, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 03:26 pm

Related News

Rocket fire from Lebanon triggers sirens in Israel and Golan Heights

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Israeli media reported that some of the rockets had been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence system

Reuters
06 August, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 03:26 pm
A Lebanese army member holds the remains of Israeli ammunition as he stands near the damage in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes in Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, Lebanon Aug 5, 2021. REUTERS
A Lebanese army member holds the remains of Israeli ammunition as he stands near the damage in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes in Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, Lebanon Aug 5, 2021. REUTERS

Rockets were fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon on Friday, a Lebanese security source said, triggering sirens in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Israeli media reported that some of the rockets had been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence system.

The Israeli military said sirens had sounded in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, and in the Golan Heights, part of territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Rockets fired from Lebanon two days ago drew retaliatory Israeli shelling and air strikes, in an escalation of cross-border hostilities amid friction with Iran.

World+Biz

Lebanon / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

1d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

2d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income
Bangladesh

Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income