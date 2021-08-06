Rocket fire from Lebanon triggers sirens in Israel and Golan Heights

A Lebanese army member holds the remains of Israeli ammunition as he stands near the damage in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes in Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, Lebanon Aug 5, 2021. REUTERS

Rockets were fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon on Friday, a Lebanese security source said, triggering sirens in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Israeli media reported that some of the rockets had been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence system.

The Israeli military said sirens had sounded in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, and in the Golan Heights, part of territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Rockets fired from Lebanon two days ago drew retaliatory Israeli shelling and air strikes, in an escalation of cross-border hostilities amid friction with Iran.