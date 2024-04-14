Response will be much larger if Israel retaliates, Iran armed forces chief warns

TBS Report
14 April, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 01:38 pm

Response will be much larger if Israel retaliates, Iran armed forces chief warns

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, also warned Tehran would retaliate against any Israeli attack on its interests, officials or citizens

TBS Report
14 April, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 01:38 pm
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami speaks during a meeting with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran 17 August, 2023. Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami speaks during a meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran 17 August, 2023. Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights

Iran warned Israel against further attacks in retaliation for the overnight drone and missile attack, claiming its response would be much larger in return.

"Our response will be much larger than tonight's military action if Israel retaliates against Iran," armed forces chief of staff Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri told Iranian state TV.

He said that Tehran warned Washington that any backing of Israeli retaliation would result in US bases being targeted, the BBC reports.

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, also warned Tehran would retaliate against any Israeli attack on its interests, officials or citizens.

As of Sunday(14 April) morning, Israeli officials indicated no decision had been made about an Israeli response to the Iranian attack, as an official said any potential response would be discussed at the war cabinet meeting.

