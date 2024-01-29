Reaction to drone strike on US troops in Jordan

US President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation about his approaches to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and continued support for Ukraine in their war with Russia, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US 19 October, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool/

Three US service members were killed and as many as 34 wounded, United States officials said on Sunday, after a drone attack in Jordan that they linked to Iranian-backed militants.

The attack is a major escalation of the tensions in the Middle East sparked by Hamas' attack in Israel on 7 October and Israel's retaliatory strikes that have devastated Gaza.

Here are reactions from key policy makers in the United States and several countries:

DEMOCRATIC US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense. And their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation ... We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing."

REPUBLICAN FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

"The drone attack on a US Military Installation in Jordan, killing 3 American service members, and wounding many more, marks a horrible day for America ... This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden's weakness and surrender."

LLOYD AUSTIN, US DEFENSE SECRETARY

"Iran-backed militias are responsible for these continued attacks on US forces, and we will respond at a time and place of our choosing."

MICHAEL MCCAUL, REPUBLICAN US HOUSE FOREIGN AFFAIRS PANEL CHAIR

"We need a major reset of our Middle East policy to protect our national security interests and restore deterrence."

MITCH MCCONNELL, US SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER

"Last night, the cost of failure to deter America's adversaries was again measured in American lives. We cannot afford to keep responding to this violent aggression with hesitation and half-measures ... The entire world now watches for signs that the President is finally prepared to exercise American strength to compel Iran to change its behaviour. Our enemies are emboldened."

CHUCK SCHUMER, US SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER

"We mourn the deaths of the three service members killed by a drone attack in Jordan from an Iran-backed militant group. We are all praying for the safety and recovery of the dozens who were injured. My heart is with the families of those killed and injured. We must work to hold those responsible accountable."

REPRESENTATIVE HAKEEM JEFFRIES, DEMOCRATIC HOUSE MINORITY LEADER

"Every single malignant actor responsible must be held accountable."

EGYPT'S FOREIGN MINISTRY

"Egypt affirmed its strong condemnation of any terrorist acts that threaten the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, expressing full solidarity with Jordan in this delicate situation... Egypt emphasised the necessity of confronting all forms of terrorism and rejecting all manifestations of violence to ensure the stability of the region."

ISRAEL'S FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER ISRAEL KATZ

"We stand united in our values and battle against a common enemy. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. Rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

ROGER WICKER, RANKING REPUBLICAN ON US SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE

"We must respond to these repeated attacks by Iran and its proxies by striking directly against Iranian targets and its leadership. The Biden administration's responses thus far have only invited more attacks."

JACKY ROSEN, DEMOCRAT ON US SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE

"Iran must be held accountable."