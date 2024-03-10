Ramadan starts tomorrow in Saudi Arabia

Middle East

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 09:56 pm

Related News

Ramadan starts tomorrow in Saudi Arabia

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 09:56 pm
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia will observe Ramadan from tomorrow (11 March), the country's moon-sighting committee said today after an official sighting of the new crescent moon, reports Khaleej Times.

Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It is believed to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

What are the age-old moon sighting traditions in Saudi Arabia?

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month, which is typically 29 or 30 days.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The month is also a period during which Muslims seek to strengthen their faith through prayer and increased recitation of the Quran.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Ramadan / Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

3h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

8h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

14h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

1h | Videos
Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

3h | Videos
Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

4h | Videos
Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

4h | Videos