Ramadan starts tomorrow in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will observe Ramadan from tomorrow (11 March), the country's moon-sighting committee said today after an official sighting of the new crescent moon, reports Khaleej Times.

Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It is believed to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month, which is typically 29 or 30 days.

The month is also a period during which Muslims seek to strengthen their faith through prayer and increased recitation of the Quran.