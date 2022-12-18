Qatar reiterates denial that its government involved in EU corruption case

Middle East

Reuters
18 December, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 07:49 pm

Related News

Qatar reiterates denial that its government involved in EU corruption case

Reuters
18 December, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 07:49 pm
Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Qatar&#039;s minister of labour, speaks with Greece&#039;s Eva Kaili, vice president of the European Parliament, during a meeting in Qatar, October 31, 2022 in this social media handout image. Twitter/Ministry of Labour - State of Qatar via
Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Qatar's minister of labour, speaks with Greece's Eva Kaili, vice president of the European Parliament, during a meeting in Qatar, October 31, 2022 in this social media handout image. Twitter/Ministry of Labour - State of Qatar via

Qatar reiterated on Sunday that the country denies any involvement in a corruption case being investigated by Belgian authorities involving people linked to the European Parliament.

Belgian authorities have charged four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making. Qatar has previously denied any wrongdoing.

A statement on Sunday by a diplomat from Qatar's mission to the European Union said "preconceived prejudices" led the parliament to vote on Thursday to suspend all work on legislation involving Qatar and to bar Qatari representatives from its premises.

The suspension affects legislation linked to visa liberalisation, an EU-Qatar aviation agreement and planned visits until the allegations have been confirmed or dismissed.

"The decision to impose such a discriminatory restriction...will negatively effect regional and global security cooperation, as well as ongoing discussions around global energy poverty and security," the diplomat said.

Qatar had been "exclusively criticised and attacked" in the investigation and was deeply disappointed that the Belgian government "made no effort to engage with our government to establish the facts" the statement said.

A spokesperson for the European Parliament declined to comment on the accusation.

Spokespersons for the Belgian Justice Ministry and the Federal Prosecutor's Office did not immediately react to requests for comment.

The ministry said on Wednesday its intelligence service worked closely with other European countries for more than a year to uncover the graft scandal.

World+Biz

qatar / EU corruption case / Qatar World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Moroccan players showed support for Palestine by celebrating with Palestine&#039;s flag. photo: Collected/Twitter

Not just a game: Why sports and politics cannot be separated

7h | Panorama
As the wedding season is dawning on us, the demand for both rented and pre-owned items is surging. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/Filmism

Why not rent your wedding attire?

10h | Mode
TBS Illustration

Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

9h | Mode
There are four or five such sculpture shops in Savar that do commissioned work and take orders to make animal statues and sculptures. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When art is not art anymore

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

2h | TBS SPORTS
Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

3h | TBS SPORTS
Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

3h | TBS SPORTS
Special Savings Scheme for Remitters on Cards

Special Savings Scheme for Remitters on Cards

3h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

6
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr