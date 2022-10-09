Qatar population surges 13.2% in year leading up to World Cup

Middle East

Reuters
09 October, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 04:03 pm

Related News

Qatar population surges 13.2% in year leading up to World Cup

Reuters
09 October, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 04:03 pm
Soccer Football - One year to go until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - Corniche Fishing Spot, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2021 General view after the unveiling ceremony REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Soccer Football - One year to go until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - Corniche Fishing Spot, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2021 General view after the unveiling ceremony REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Qatar's population has surged by 13.2% over the last year, official data showed, as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month to cope with an unprecedented influx of fans.

The wealthy gas producer's population stood at 2.94 million after some 370,000 additional people moved to Qatar over the last year, based on data collected in September and released by Qatar's statistics authority last week.

Low-income migrant workers and other foreigners make up the majority of the country's population while Qatari nationals number around 380,000.

World Cup organisers face a personnel shortage as Qatar prepares to receive an estimated 1.2 million visitors during soccer's largest event, which is expected to put pressure on its infrastructure, hospitality and security sector.

Hotel operator Accor is recruiting 12,000 temporary overseas employees to operate 65,000 rooms in apartments and homes serving as temporary fan housing. Qatar has an agreement with Turkey to provide more than 3,000 riot police and Pakistan has also agreed to deploy troops to Qatar during the tournament.

Qatar has built expressways, seven soccer stadiums, hotels and skyscrapers, spending at least $229 billion on infrastructure, according to budget documents. Around half of Qatar's population is employed in the construction industry.

In the years after the tournament, Qatar's population is expected to decline by about 1.2% year-on-year and shrink to 2.5 million by 2027, the International Monetary Fund forecasts.

World+Biz

qatar / FIFA World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

4h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

7h | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Why watching horror movies is good for mental health?

4h | Videos
What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

3h | Videos
Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

17h | Videos
Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

3
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code