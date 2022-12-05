Protesters storm governor's office in southern Syrian city, two killed in clashes

Middle East

Reuters
05 December, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 03:13 pm

Related News

Protesters storm governor's office in southern Syrian city, two killed in clashes

Reuters
05 December, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 03:13 pm
People gather as they take part in a protest in Sweida, Syria, December 4, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Suwayda 24/via REUTERS
People gather as they take part in a protest in Sweida, Syria, December 4, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Suwayda 24/via REUTERS

Dozens of demonstrators angry over worsening economic conditions in Syria stormed and ransacked the governor's office in the southern city of Sweida on Sunday, clashing with police, the authorities and witnesses said.

Earlier, more than 200 people had gathered around the building in the centre of the Druze-majority city, chanting slogans calling for the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad, they said, amid spiralling prices and economic hardship.

"Down with Assad," the crowd chanted. Anti-government protests in state-controlled areas in Syria are not tolerated and rare.

Syrian state media said tens of "outlaws" stormed the governor's office and burned files and official papers.

The Ministry of Interior said they had also tried to seize the city's police headquarters, and that one policeman was killed in the ensuing clashes.

"We will pursue all the outlaws and take all legal measures against anyone who dares to undermine the security and stability of the province," the government statement said.

Three witnesses told Reuters the governor was not in the building which was vacated before protesters stormed and ransacked offices.

"The governor's office was burnt completely from the inside," said Rayan Maarouf, a civic activist and editor of Suwayda 24, a local website that covers the southern region, who said several people were wounded in the exchange of gunshots.

"There was heavy gunfire," Maarouf told Reuters, saying it was not clear from where the shooting came in the heavily policed area.

A source in the city hospital said one civilian who was being treated had died from gunshot wounds while another was still in hospital after being shot.

Sweida province has been spared the violence seen in other parts of Syria since the start of the over-decade long conflict that began after pro-democracy protests erupted against Assad's family rule were violently crushed by security forces.

The minority Druze sect, whose faith draws its roots from Islam, have long resisted being drawn into the Syrian conflict that pits mainly Sunni rebels against Assad's rule.

Many community leaders and top Druze religious leaders have refused to sanction enlistment in the army.

Syria is in the throes of a deep economic crisis where a majority of people after a devastating conflict that killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions struggle to afford food and basic goods.

Witnesses in Sweida told Reuters that once inside the building, demonstrators brought down pictures of Assad.

World+Biz

syria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

3h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

5h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

WFP mVAM survey: 'The purpose is to know about the situation, not predict the future'

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

15h | Videos
Brazil: Road to World Cup final

Brazil: Road to World Cup final

16h | Videos
Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

16h | Videos
Tiebreakers both happy and painful

Tiebreakers both happy and painful

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence