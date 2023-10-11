Pope urges release of all Hamas hostages, concerned by Gaza siege

Middle East

Reuters
11 October, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 02:45 pm

FILE PHOTO - Pope Francis visits Matera for the conclusion of the 27th National Eucharistic Congress, in Matera, Italy September 25, 2022. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO - Pope Francis visits Matera for the conclusion of the 27th National Eucharistic Congress, in Matera, Italy September 25, 2022. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis on Wednesday called on militant Islamist group Hamas to release all hostages captured during its weekend attack on Israel, while expressing grave concerns about the "total" Israeli siege imposed on Gaza.

"I pray for those families who saw a feast day turn into a day of mourning, and I ask that the hostages be immediately released," he said during his weekly audience.

Referring to Israel's response to Hamas, Francis said: "It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves, but I am very worried by the total siege in which Palestinians in Gaza live, where there have also been many innocent victims."

