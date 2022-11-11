Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria

Middle East

Reuters
11 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 11:51 am

Related News

Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria

Reuters
11 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 11:51 am
An internally displaced boy listens to civil defense members during a cholera awareness campaign, at a camp in northern rebel-held Idlib, Syria September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/Files
An internally displaced boy listens to civil defense members during a cholera awareness campaign, at a camp in northern rebel-held Idlib, Syria September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/Files

Poor access to safe water has exacerbated a cholera outbreak rampaging across Syria's war-battered provinces, where local authorities are struggling to contain the spread with chlorine tablets and vaccines.

More than 35,000 suspected cases of cholera have been reported across the country, according to the United Nations' children's agency. UNICEF said only approximately 2,500 have been tested, of which nearly half were confirmed positive.

"Finding a single case of cholera means you've got an outbreak," said Zuhair al-Sahwi, the head of communicable and chronic diseases at the Syrian health ministry.

He said the curve had largely flattened, with a slowdown in the number of confirmed new cases daily.

Sahwi said the ministry had recorded 46 deaths as a result of delays in accessing medical care and had requested cholera vaccines from the World Health Organization.

According to the WHO, Syria's cases are linked to a rampaging outbreak that began in Afghanistan in June - then spread to Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, then Syria and Lebanon.

Cholera is typically spread through contaminated water, food or sewage. It can cause severe diarrhoea and dehydration – which can kill if left untreated.

Syria's water pipes and pumping stations have been ravaged by more than a decade of war and a drought this year left levels in its main river, the Euphrates, particularly low.

Nabbough al-Awwa, an eye, nose, and throat doctor in Damascus, said that dumping solid waste into stagnant waters had contributed to the spread.

"If the river is running, it's fine. But when the water levels got low because of the rising temperatures in a lot of countries in the world, these bacteria started to proliferate and spread," Awwa told Reuters.

With farmers relying on untreated river water, vegetables quickly became contaminated and the virus spread to the cities, he said.

Shops and restaurants in the capital have tweaked their menus to protect their customers.

"We stopped using leafy greens for the sake of public health," said Maher, who runs a falafel shop in Damascus.

The capital remains relatively shielded, according to WHO data, with the highest case numbers recorded in the vast desert province of Deir Ezzor in the east and Raqqa and Aleppo in the north – which rely on the Euphrates the most.

United Nations agencies have mostly been trucking water to affected communities and disbursing sterilisation tablets.

But to keep up their efforts, the UN children's agency says it still needs around $9 million in funds to get it to the end of the year.

Top News / World+Biz

syria / cholera

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

13h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

13h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

15h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

4h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram