In pictures: Glimpse of worldwide protests amidst ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza
The October 7 raid by Hamas took Israel's government and intelligence services by surprise. As authorities scrambled to muster a response to the biggest attack in years.
More than 1,400 people were killed in Israel last weekend when Hamas fighters crossed the border to attack civilians and soldiers
At least 2,750 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7, the enclave's health ministry said on Monday.
Scenes of carnage on both sides are outraging civilians in the region and beyond. This week, competing demonstrations were held in countries around the world.
Here's a look at some of them.