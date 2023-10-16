In pictures: Glimpse of worldwide protests amidst ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza

The October 7 raid by Hamas took Israel's government and intelligence services by surprise. As authorities scrambled to muster a response to the biggest attack in years.

More than 1,400 people were killed in Israel last weekend when Hamas fighters crossed the border to attack civilians and soldiers

At least 2,750 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7, the enclave's health ministry said on Monday.

Scenes of carnage on both sides are outraging civilians in the region and beyond. This week, competing demonstrations were held in countries around the world.

Here's a look at some of them.

Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr gather for mass Friday prayer during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Baghdad, Iraq, October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Saba Kareem

FILE PHOTO: Pro-Israel students take part in a protest in support of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at Columbia University in New York City, U.S., October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators during an "All Out For Palestine" protest in Times Square in New York, US, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Authorities are bolstering police presence at Jewish and Muslim houses of worship, and also at schools, as Israel prepared for a ground assault on Gaza, and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union, called for a "Day of Rage." Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg

A woman holds a sign during a vigil in front of the Fraenkelufer synagogue in Berlin, Germany, October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators, foreground, and Pro-Israeli demonstrators during an "All Out For Palestine" protest in Times Square in New York, US, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Authorities are bolstering police presence at Jewish and Muslim houses of worship, and also at schools, as Israel prepared for a ground assault on Gaza, and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union, called for a "Day of Rage." Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg

People demonstrate in support of Palestinian civilians amid Israeli air strikes on Gaza in reprisal for a surprise Hamas attack, at the Israeli embassy in Helsinki, Finland October 13, 2023 in support of Palestinian civilians amid Israeli air strikes on Gaza in reprisal for a surprise Hamas attack. Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via REUTERS

Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, October 14, 2023. REUTERS/Susannah Irelan

People hold Israeli national flags and display their lit mobile phones during a rally in support of the people of Israel, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 9.Photographer: Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images

FILE PHOTO: Participants of a pro-Palestinian rally react outside the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, October 9, 2023. AAP Image/Dean Lewins via REUTERS/File Photo

People attend a vigil for Israeli victims at Rodney Reserve in Sydney, Australia October 11, 2023. AAP Image/Dean Lewins via REUTERS