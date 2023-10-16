Palestinians in Israel face workplace suspensions over war discourse

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 03:22 pm

Palestinians in Israel face workplace suspensions over war discourse

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 03:22 pm
Israeli police officers guard in Jerusalem Old City, during Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on April 22, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
Israeli police officers guard in Jerusalem Old City, during Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on April 22, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Palestinian citizens in Israel are experiencing abrupt suspensions from workplaces, schools, and universities due to social media posts or conversations related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

According to an Al Jazeera report, the surge in suspensions comes in the wake of the recent attack by the Palestinian armed group Hamas on southern Israel, leading to a deadly bombing campaign by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Gaza Strip.

On 7 October, Noura, a healthcare professional employed at an Israeli hospital, was asked to leave her job after a conversation with a colleague about the conflict. Subsequently, she received a letter citing a violation of the institution's disciplinary code for allegedly supporting the Hamas attack.

"I felt very insulted, I couldn't believe this is happening to me," said Noura, who is one of 1.2 million Palestinians who are citizens of Israel – about 20 percent of the country's population.

"I feel discriminated against," she continued. "Day by day, you don't feel it. But you feel it when something like this happens. You know that automatically you turn from a friend to an enemy."

Shortly afterwards, she received a letter from the hospital's management, which Al Jazeera has reviewed, in which she was called to a hearing to formalise her suspension on grounds that she had violated the institution's disciplinary code, by allegedly supporting the Hamas attack.

Noura denied ever uttering the words she was accused of saying.

"What insulted me the most is that when they called me for the meeting, they had their mind set, the decision had been made. They didn't want to listen," Noura said of the hearing, which is expected soon.

She spoke to Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity because, despite everything, she hopes to be able to be heard fairly and keep her job.

Similar cases have emerged, with complaints received by lawyers and human rights organisations in Israel.

Some institutes and offices have cited social media posts and alleged support for "terrorism" as reasons for immediate suspensions. Recipients are summoned to disciplinary committees, and in some instances, letters do not specify when hearings will be held.

Hassan Jabareen, the director of Adalah, the Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, revealed that at least a dozen workers faced suspensions under similar circumstances. The organisation also received complaints from around 40 Palestinian students at Israeli institutions who received expulsion or suspension letters.

Lawyer Salam Irsheid from Adalah emphasized that the charge of "incitement to terrorism" should be proven in court, and the current actions may not be legal. The atmosphere is described as one of fear, with individuals hesitant to express their opinions openly.

Physicians for Human Rights Israel reported several cases of medical workers' suspensions since the 2021 conflict between Hamas and Israel. Dr Lina Qassem Hasan, board chairperson, told AJ an "atmosphere of terror," with people afraid to speak out. The growing racism and discrimination faced by Palestinian citizens in Israel are raising concerns, with individuals expressing fear of speaking Arabic in public.

The situation reflects a broader pattern of discrimination against Palestinian citizens of Israel, historically facing systemic challenges, including chronic underinvestment in their communities and discriminatory laws. The recent wave of suspensions indicates an alarming trend of stifling dissent and suppressing opinions, even in cases where individuals deny making inflammatory statements.

Disclaimer: Names have been changed at the person's request to prevent potential retribution.

Palestine crisis / Gaza crisis / Israel-Palestine conflict / Hamas-Israel / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Israel-Hamas

