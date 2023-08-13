Palestinians accept first Saudi ambassador

Middle East

Reuters
13 August, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 12:13 pm

Related News

Palestinians accept first Saudi ambassador

Reuters
13 August, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 12:13 pm
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hold talks on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Photo: SPA
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hold talks on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Photo: SPA

Palestinian officials welcomed the first Saudi Arabian ambassador on Saturday (12 August), they said, in a show of support even as the Gulf kingdom is considering the prospect of establishing formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Saudi Arabia, Islam's birthplace, has championed the Palestinian cause and shunned official ties with Israel but the US is seeking to promote what could be a historic Middle East deal that would include normalising Israeli-Saudi relations.

At a ceremony in Jordan, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's diplomatic adviser Majdi al-Khalidi received a copy of the credentials of Ambassador Nayef Al-Sudairi as a non-resident envoy, official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

The move was "an important step that will contribute to further strengthening the strong brotherly relations that bind the two countries and the two brotherly peoples," al-Khalidi said, according to Wafa.

Palestinian analyst Talal Okal said the diplomatic appointment was a half-step toward an official Saudi representation office in the occupied West Bank. "It is also a message Saudi Arabia was committed to the rights of the Palestinians in a fully sovereign state," he added.

PALESTINIAN CONCERN

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said last week that Abbas's Western-backed Palestinian Authority is hoping to engage with Saudi Arabia over their concerns about the potential normalisation with Israel.

US, Israeli and Saudi officials have said any such agreement would be some way off, with complex issues to be resolved, including an escalation in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the possibility of development of civilian nuclear power by Saudi Arabia.

Palestinians are concerned that any agreement may weaken support for their cause in the wider Arab world and undermine their hopes of an independent Palestinian state.

Saudi Arabia has quietly accepted the so-called Abraham Accords that have normalised ties between Israel and Gulf states United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

When asked if he would consider concessions to the Palestinians as part of a Saudi deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an NBC interview this month: "The Palestinians should have all the power to govern themselves and none of the powers to threaten us."

Members of his hard-right coalition, however, have ruled out any concessions.

Top News / World+Biz

Palestine / Saudi Arabia-Palestine / Middle East / diplomatic relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

12h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

12h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

12h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free