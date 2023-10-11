Palestinian UN envoy accuses Israel of 'genocidal' campaign against Gaza

Middle East

Reuters
11 October, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 11:41 am

Related News

Palestinian UN envoy accuses Israel of 'genocidal' campaign against Gaza

Reuters
11 October, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 11:41 am
FILE PHOTO: Riyad H. Mansour, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations addresses the U.N. Security Council as the Council meets to discuss the issue of Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Riyad H. Mansour, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations addresses the U.N. Security Council as the Council meets to discuss the issue of Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations on Tuesday described Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip and vow to impose a complete siege on the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave as "nothing less than genocidal."

Hamas militants carried out their deadliest attack in Israel's history on Saturday, when gunmen rampaged through Israeli towns, killing more than 1,000 people and taking scores of hostages to Gaza. Israel has retaliated with air strikes on Gaza that have razed entire districts as it prepares for a possible ground offensive.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant drew international condemnation by announcing on Monday a "total blockade" to stop food and fuel reaching Gaza, home to 2.3 million people. Gallant said Israel was battling "beastly people."

"Such blatant dehumanization and attempts to bomb a people into submission, to use starvation as a method of warfare, and to eradicate their national existence are nothing less than genocidal," Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour wrote in a letter to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, seen by Reuters.

"These acts constitute war crimes," he wrote.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that his understanding was that "the concept of siege is not something that in fact is going to be pursued by the Israeli government," adding that Washington was speaking with the Israeli government "about their actions in this regard."

Sullivan also said US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday discussed "the difference between going full bore against Hamas terrorists and how we distinguish between terrorists and innocent civilians."

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan on Sunday accused Hamas of war crimes and said it was time to "obliterate Hamas terror infrastructure," as the 15-member U.N. Security Council met behind closed-doors on the conflict.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said he was "deeply distressed" by Israel's announcement of a complete siege on Gaza.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities; now it will only deteriorate exponentially," Guterres said.

World+Biz

Israel-Palestine conflict / Israel-Gaza / Gaza Attack / Gaza crisis / Palestine crisis / Palestine-Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

1h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

4h | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

1h | TBS World
How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

22h | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

1d | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

1d | TBS World