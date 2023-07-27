Palestinian teen killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

27 July, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 09:26 am

Mourners and the brother of Palestinian Ahmad Daraghmeh (19), who was killed by Israeli forces during clashes in raid, carry his body during his funeral in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager when clashes erupted during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The Israeli military said it was checking the report.

The ministry, which identified the person killed as a 14-year-old, said clashes broke out overnight after Israeli troops entered the Palestinian city of Qalqiliya.

Residents said a group of Palestinian youth threw stones at the soldiers operating in the area.

Violence in the West Bank, among territories where the Palestinians seek to establish a state, has worsened over the past 15 months amid stepped-up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.

