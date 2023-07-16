Palestinian gunman opens fire on a car in the occupied West Bank wounding 3, including 2 girls

Middle East

AP/UNB
16 July, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 03:19 pm

Related News

Palestinian gunman opens fire on a car in the occupied West Bank wounding 3, including 2 girls

AP/UNB
16 July, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 03:19 pm
Israeli soldiers and a member of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team work near the scene where the Israeli military said an Israeli soldier was found stabbed to death near a Jewish settlement outside the Palestinian city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank August 8, 2019/ Reuters
Israeli soldiers and a member of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team work near the scene where the Israeli military said an Israeli soldier was found stabbed to death near a Jewish settlement outside the Palestinian city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank August 8, 2019/ Reuters

 A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car in the occupied West Bank on Sunday wounding three Israelis, including two girls, before fleeing, Israeli authorities said.

The bloodshed was the latest in a relentless cycle of violence that has gripped the region, driving up the death toll and sparking the worst fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank in nearly two decades.

The Israeli military said the gunman opened fire on a car from a passing vehicle. Israel's rescue service MDA said three Israelis were wounded, including a 35-year-old with gunshot wounds in serious but stable condition. Two girls, aged 9 and 14, were lightly wounded by flying debris.

The military said forces were on the lookout for the assailant.

Fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank intensified early last year when Israel launched near-nightly raids into Palestinian areas in the West Bank in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

The violence has spiked this year, with more than 150 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023 in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

Israeli says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the raids and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

At least 26 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis during that time.

Israel says the raids are essential to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see the violence as a natural response to 56 years of occupation, including stepped-up settlement construction by Israel's government and increased violence by Jewish settlers.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

World+Biz

Palestine / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

2h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

2h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

2h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

4h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

19h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September