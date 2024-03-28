Palestinian Authority president approves new govt: Official decree

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) poses for a photo with former Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Palestinian Investment Fund Mohammad Mustafa (R) after appointed him as the new Prime Minister in Ramallah, West Bank on March 14, 2024. Photo: Anadolu Agency

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday (28 March) approved the new government presented by Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, whose members are set to take office on Sunday.

Mustafa said the "top national priority" for the new government would be the end of the war in Gaza, adding that his cabinet "will work on formulating visions to reunify the institutions, including assuming responsibility for Gaza".