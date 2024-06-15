Over 1.5m pilgrims including 85,000 Bangladeshis descend on Mina on first day of Hajj

Pilgrims leave after offering prayers outside at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, early Friday, 14 June, 2024. Photo: UNB

Over 1.5 million pilgrims, including 85,000 from Bangladesh, have gathered in Mina for the start of Hajj, chanting "Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik" ("Here I am, O God, here I am answering your call") on the Day of Tarwiyah.

This marks the beginning of the annual pilgrimage, with pilgrims arriving from all corners of the globe early Friday (8 Dhul-Hijjah). They spent the day in Mina, engaged in supplications seeking forgiveness and salvation, Saudi Gazette reports.

Throughout Thursday night, roads leading to Mina, located seven kilometers northeast of the Grand Mosque, were filled with pilgrims traveling by vehicle and on foot. The valley of Mina echoed with the talbiyah as the faithful arrived, creating an atmosphere rich in spirituality and faith.

Hajj, a significant five to six-day pilgrimage and the fifth pillar of Islam, is one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

This year, over 1.5 million pilgrims from around 180 countries have come to perform Hajj, joined by hundreds of thousands of domestic pilgrims.

Those who arrived in Makkah on Thursday (13 June) performed Tawaf Al-Qudum (Tawaf of Arrival) before heading to Mina's expansive tent city.

Following the traditions of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), pilgrims will spend the Day of Tarwiyah in Mina, making final preparations for the Standing (wuqoof) at Arafat, the pinnacle of Hajj, which occurs on Saturday (15 June).

Imams at the Two Holy Mosques urged pilgrims in their Friday sermons to immerse themselves in supplications, seeking God's forgiveness and to perform Hajj with piety and obedience. Sheikh Bandar bin Abdulaziz, imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, and Dr Abdul Bari Al-Thubaiti, imam of the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, emphasized the importance of fearing God and highlighted Hajj as a time for unity and equality among Muslims.

The pilgrimage includes 3,322 guests of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, including 2,000 Palestinian pilgrims from the Gaza Strip and other occupied territories, and 1,300 guests from 88 countries.

Among them are 22 pilgrims from the families of conjoined twins who underwent successful separation surgeries in the Kingdom.

Additionally, 4,200 pilgrims from the occupied West Bank and Syrian pilgrims, traveling for the first time in 12 years, are performing Hajj.

Approximately 2,000 media representatives from 150 countries are covering the pilgrimage.

Saudi authorities and Hajj missions from various countries have implemented comprehensive plans to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims to Mina, mobilising all necessary resources for a successful and hassle-free pilgrimage.

This year's Hajj takes place under sweltering temperatures, challenging worshippers during the outdoor rituals. Many pilgrims carry white umbrellas for sun protection.

The Ministry of Health has issued a heat advisory, urging pilgrims to stay hydrated, seek shade, and avoid direct sunlight, especially during peak heat hours from 11am to 3pm.

Pilgrims are advised to follow all health advisories and instructions to stay safe in the intense heat.