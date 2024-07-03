One person killed in stabbing attack in Israeli mall

One person killed in stabbing attack in Israeli mall

Police said it was a suspected terror attack

Israeli border police stand outside a shopping mall following a stabbing attack in Karmiel, northern Israel July 3 2024. REUTERS/Avi Ohayon
Israeli border police stand outside a shopping mall following a stabbing attack in Karmiel, northern Israel July 3 2024. REUTERS/Avi Ohayon

One person was killed and another wounded in a stabbing attack in an Israeli mall on Wednesday, in which the assailant was shot dead, Israeli police and medics said.

Police said it was a suspected terror attack. Israel's Ynet news site named the accused attacker as Joud Rabia from Nahaf, an Israeli town where many members of its Arab minority live.

There was no claim of responsibility from any group, though Palestinian Islamic Jihad in a post on the Telegram site described the attack as a "heroic operation."

Israeli medics told Reuters one of the two victims was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital, and the attacker died at the mall in Karmiel, northern Israel.

Medics said earlier on Wednesday they had treated two men in their 20s, one in very serious condition and the other fully conscious.

Video shared on social media and seen by Reuters showed two men lying motionless on the floor of the mall while people tried to give them medical attention. At least one of the men receiving care was wearing a green uniform, the video showed.

A third man, not in uniform, was lying motionless a short distance away.

Israel is conducting a military offensive in Gaza in retaliation for the deadly Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 last year.

Violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, already on the rise before the war in Gaza, has escalated further, with stepped-up Israeli military raids, settler violence and Palestinian street attacks.

In January, a Palestinian ramming attack in central Israel killed one woman and injured 12 others.

