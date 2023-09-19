No solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict without independent Palestinian state: Saudi FM

Reuters
19 September, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 09:36 am

There will be no solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict without an independent Palestinian state, Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud says

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia&#039;s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, August 17, 2023. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, August 17, 2023. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

There will be no solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict without an independent Palestinian state, Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in remarks to state TV on Monday.

"The two-state solution must return to the forefront," he added.

 

