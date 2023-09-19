No solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict without independent Palestinian state: Saudi FM
There will be no solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict without an independent Palestinian state, Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in remarks to state TV on Monday.
"The two-state solution must return to the forefront," he added.