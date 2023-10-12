No electricity, water, or fuel for Gaza until hostages freed: Israeli Energy Minister

Gaza could run out in a few hours: ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says the blockaded Gaza Strip still has some fuel to operate generators, including in hospitals, but that it could run out in a few hours, following Israel's imposition of a "total siege".

"Our understanding is that there is still fuel – but probably only for a few hours – to allow generators to work, including in hospitals," Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC's regional director for the Near and Middle East, told reporters.

Israel-Hamas conflict is 'new cloud' darkening economic outlook: IMF chief

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said the Israel-Hamas conflict was "heartbreaking" and threatened to darken the already tepid global economic outlook.

"We are closely monitoring how the situation evolves, how it is affecting, especially oil markets," Georgieva said. She said there had been some fluctuations in oil prices and reactions in markets but it was too early to predict the economic impact.

US Secretary of State Blinken lands in Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv on Thursday as part of a Middle East tour to show Washington's solidarity with Israel after the attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants and to work to prevent the conflict from widening, reports Reuters. Blinken will also try to help secure the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas — some of whom are Americans — and advance talks with Israelis and Egyptians on providing a safe passage of Gaza civilians out of the enclave before a possible Israeli ground invasion.

650,000 people in Gaza face dire water shortages: UN

The Israeli bombardment of Gaza has levelled 1,000 homes since Saturday and many in the territory face dire shortages of water, fuel and medical supplies, the UN's humanitarian office says. According to Al-Jazeera, another 560 housing units have been severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable and at least 12,600 homes have sustained damage due to Israeli air strikes, it added.

Hamas denies beheading babies, killing civilians

Hamas denied claims its fighters targeted civilians during Saturday's attack in Israel that left hundreds dead, reports Al Jazeera.

"Give us one picture that Hamas killed civilians, that Hamas killed children, that Hamas killed women. We don't kill civilians," Ghazi Hamad, a member of the Hamas's political bureau, told Al Jazeera.

On Wednesday, the White House was also forced to backtrack on a claim by US President Joe Biden that he has seen pictures of Hamas fighters beheading children in southern Israel.

Operation Ajay: First batch of Indians to fly back from Israel on Thursday

The first batch of Indians is expected to return from Israel on Thursday on a special flight arranged as part of "Operation Ajay", which is facilitating citizens who wish to come home following an upsurge in violence since the Hamas attacks last weekend.

India launched the operation on Wednesday, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar announcing that the government will assist citizens who wish to return from Israel. Special charter flights and other arrangements were being put in place for this, he posted on X.

No electricity, water, or fuel for Gaza until hostages freed - Israeli Energy Minister