No electricity, water, or fuel for Gaza until hostages freed: Israeli Energy Minister
Live updates of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Israel's military said it was conducting a "large-scale strike" on targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza on Thursday, but gave no details, as Israel formed an emergency unity government, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sitting in a war cabinet with centrist former defence minister Benny Gantz.
The move came as the Israeli military pounds Gaza to root out the Palestinian group Hamas, ahead of a possible ground offensive in the Palestinian coastal strip.
Gaza could run out in a few hours: ICRC
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says the blockaded Gaza Strip still has some fuel to operate generators, including in hospitals, but that it could run out in a few hours, following Israel's imposition of a "total siege".
"Our understanding is that there is still fuel – but probably only for a few hours – to allow generators to work, including in hospitals," Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC's regional director for the Near and Middle East, told reporters.
International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said the Israel-Hamas conflict was "heartbreaking" and threatened to darken the already tepid global economic outlook.
"We are closely monitoring how the situation evolves, how it is affecting, especially oil markets," Georgieva said. She said there had been some fluctuations in oil prices and reactions in markets but it was too early to predict the economic impact.
US Secretary of State Blinken lands in Israel
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv on Thursday as part of a Middle East tour to show Washington's solidarity with Israel after the attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants and to work to prevent the conflict from widening, reports Reuters.
Blinken will also try to help secure the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas — some of whom are Americans — and advance talks with Israelis and Egyptians on providing a safe passage of Gaza civilians out of the enclave before a possible Israeli ground invasion.
650,000 people in Gaza face dire water shortages: UN
The Israeli bombardment of Gaza has levelled 1,000 homes since Saturday and many in the territory face dire shortages of water, fuel and medical supplies, the UN's humanitarian office says.
According to Al-Jazeera, another 560 housing units have been severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable and at least 12,600 homes have sustained damage due to Israeli air strikes, it added.
Hamas denies beheading babies, killing civilians
Hamas denied claims its fighters targeted civilians during Saturday's attack in Israel that left hundreds dead, reports Al Jazeera.
"Give us one picture that Hamas killed civilians, that Hamas killed children, that Hamas killed women. We don't kill civilians," Ghazi Hamad, a member of the Hamas's political bureau, told Al Jazeera.
On Wednesday, the White House was also forced to backtrack on a claim by US President Joe Biden that he has seen pictures of Hamas fighters beheading children in southern Israel.
Operation Ajay: First batch of Indians to fly back from Israel on Thursday
The first batch of Indians is expected to return from Israel on Thursday on a special flight arranged as part of "Operation Ajay", which is facilitating citizens who wish to come home following an upsurge in violence since the Hamas attacks last weekend.
India launched the operation on Wednesday, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar announcing that the government will assist citizens who wish to return from Israel. Special charter flights and other arrangements were being put in place for this, he posted on X.
Israel's Energy Minister Israel Katz says the siege of Gaza will not end until Israeli hostages are released, reports BBC.
In a social media post, Israel Katz said no "electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter" until the "abductees" are free.
Death toll
The death toll in Israel has risen to at least 1,300, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority says, adding that about 3,300 people were wounded.
The death toll in Gaza has risen to 1,200, with around 5,600 wounded
Iran, Syria presidents call for unity on Palestinian support
The presidents of Iran and Syria have urged Islamic countries to reach agreement on a position in support of Palestinians, a news agency linked to Iran's top security agency, Nournews, reported on Thursday.
"Islamic and Arab countries as well all free people of the world must reach a single position to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told his Syrian counterpart over the telephone, Nournews reported.
Biden calls Hamas attacks the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust
President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned the attack by Hamas on Israel as the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.
At least 22 US citizens have been killed in the fighting.
"This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty — not just hate, but pure cruelty — against the Jewish people," Biden told Jewish leaders gathered at the White House.
Israel targeting 'layer of tunnels' in Gaza, says BBC
The Israeli military says its air strikes are targeting Hamas's network of tunnels in Gaza
Egypt warned Israel days before Hamas struck: US committee chairman
According to BBC, Israel was warned by Egypt of potential violence three days before Hamas' deadly cross-border raid, a US congressional panel chairman has said.
House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee head Michael McCaul told reporters of the alleged warning.
"We know that Egypt has warned the Israelis three days prior that an event like this could happen," Mr McCaul told reporters following a closed-door intelligence briefing on Wednesday for lawmakers about the Middle East crisis, according to AFP news agency.
"I don't want to get too much into classified, but a warning was given," the Texas Republican added. "I think the question was at what level."
To Read More on Israel-Hamas War
What we know so far:
* Israel's military said it was conducting a "large-scale strike" on targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza on Thursday. It did not provide details.
* Israeli military says death toll now 1,200, more than 2,700 injured, scores taken hostage. The death toll in Gaza has risen to 1,200, with around 5,600 wounded, Palestinian media reported, citing Gaza's health ministry.
* Gaza's southern neighbour Egypt has discussed letting humanitarian aid across the border but is against creating safe corridors for fleeing Palestinian refugees, Egyptian security sources said.
* Israel has put Gaza under "total siege" to stop food and fuel reaching the enclave of 2.3 million people, many poor and dependent on aid. Hamas media said electricity was cut after the only power station stopped working.
* About 340,000 were homeless in Gaza, huddling in UN-designated shelters or shattered streets.
* Eleven workers with the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza, and five members of the ICRC, the organisations said. "Some were killed in their homes with their families.
* Israeli schools, which have been shuttered, will shift to remote learning on Sunday. The online studies "will focus first and foremost on emotional and social aspects, in order to strengthen resilience.
* Israeli shelling hit southern Lebanese towns in response to a fresh rocket attack by Hezbollah.
* Governments around the world have arranged repatriation flights from Tel Aviv as the war escalates.
Disclaimer: The news in the thread was sourced from BBC, Al Jazeera, Reuters and other international news sites.