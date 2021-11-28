New UAE criminal code among 40 legal changes in reform push

Middle East

Reuters
28 November, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 11:49 am

Related News

New UAE criminal code among 40 legal changes in reform push

The UAE wants to reform its legal system to keep a competitive edge as conservative Gulf neighbour Saudi Arabia opens itself up to foreign investment and talent

Reuters
28 November, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 11:49 am
Women walk past the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Women walk past the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday said a new criminal code would come into force in January as part of what it called the most sweeping legal reform in the Gulf state's history.

State news agency WAM reported the government is changing 40 laws this year. It did not make clear, however, which of the changes - which concern commercial companies, online security, trade, copyright, residency, narcotics and social issues - were new and which had been previously reported.

One change that appears new is the ratification of a Federal Crime and Punishment Law, effective from Jan. 2, 2022, designed to better protect women, domestic staff and public safety.

The UAE wants to reform its legal system to keep a competitive edge as conservative Gulf neighbour Saudi Arabia opens itself up to foreign investment and talent.

Major changes so far included decriminalising premarital sexual relations and alcohol consumption, and cancelling provisions for leniency when dealing with so-called "honour killings" in November 2020.

Saturday's statement adds clarity that had been previously lacking to the status of pre-marital sexual relations and children born from them - stating that parents need not be married.

"Any couple conceiving a child out of wedlock will be required to marry or singly or jointly acknowledge the child and provide identification papers and travel documents in accordance with the laws of the country of which either is a national," the statement said.

A criminal case with two years imprisonment would be brought should parents not acknowledge and care for the child.

Other recent changes by the UAE include introducing longer-term visas as a way to attract and retain talent and encourage more businesses to set up shop.

The emirate of Abu Dhabi this month introduced its own reform - a novel secular family law- aimed at making itself more attractive to expatriates.

World+Biz

UAE / criminal / legal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Kamol Das

Parrots flock in their thousands to Gumai Beel in Ctg 

22m | In Focus
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

57m | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

14h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

16h | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

16h | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

16h | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

4
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 