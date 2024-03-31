Netanyahu to undergo hernia surgery on Sunday: Israel PM's office

Middle East

AFP
31 March, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 08:24 pm

File Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz (not pictured) in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 28 October 2023. Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz (not pictured) in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 28 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to undergo hernia surgery on Sunday, his office said, noting he will be put under full anaesthesia.

The procedure comes as the nation is at war with Hamas in Gaza after the Palestinian militants carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel in October.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will stand in as prime minister during the 74-year-old's operation, the premier's office said.

Doctors discovered the hernia on Saturday during a routine checkup, and after consultations the decision was made for the premier to undergo surgery after completing his daily schedule, his office said.

Doctors implanted a pacemaker in Netanyahu in July 2023 after a medical scare.

