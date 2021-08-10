More than 200 arrested in latest Saudi anti-corruption purge by MbS

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia November 20, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi Arabia announced the arrest of 207 employees across about a dozen government ministries in the latest sweep by an anti-corruption body empowered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The kingdom's National Anti-Corruption Commission, known as "Nazaha", announced the arrests late on Monday. Those detained were not named and it was unclear when the arrests were made, reports the Al Jazeera.

The crown prince's anti-corruption purge began in late 2017. It has helped him consolidate power and netted the government $106 billion in assets.

Saudi nationals have long complained of rampant corruption in government and of public funds being squandered or misused by those in power.

The commission said more than 460 people were investigated in this latest round, and that as a result, 207 Saudi citizens and residents were detained on allegations of corruption, abuse of authority and fraud.

Those accused will be referred to prosecution, the commission said. They hail from the national guard and a range of ministries, including defence, interior and health and justice, among others.

In April, the commission said 176 people from across the public sector had similarly been detained for alleged corruption.

In late 2017, Prince Mohammed targeted more than 300 princes, public figures and businessmen who together symbolised the elite structure encircling the ruling Al Saud family and its vast patronage networks.

In an unprecedented fashion that year, his forces arrested the country's most powerful figures and held them incommunicado at the opulent Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh for weeks and even months.