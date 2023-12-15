Militants attack Iran police station, killing 11: state TV

Baluch militants attacked a police station in southeastern Iran early on Friday, killing 11 security personnel and wounding several, state television said.

State media added that several members of the militant Jaish al-Adl group were also killed in ensuing clashes in the town of Rask in the impoverished province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

The province bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan has a predominantly Sunni Muslim population, in contrast to most Iranians, who are Shi'ite.

It has long been the site of frequent clashes between security forces and Sunni militants, as well as drug smugglers.

The militant group Jaish al-Adl, which says it seeks greater rights and better living conditions for ethnic minority Baluchis, has claimed responsibility for several attacks in recent years on Iranian security forces in the province.