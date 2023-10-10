MENA countries that have diplomatic ties with Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed at signing of the Abraham Accords, at the White House, Sept. 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters

It has been three years since the United Arab Emirates normalised its relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords, a brokered agreement by the United States in September 2020.

This move made the UAE the third Arab nation, following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994, to establish diplomatic ties with Israel.

Bahrain followed suit a month later, and shortly afterward, Sudan's transitional government announced its intention to normalise relations, although this idea faced rejection from several Sudanese political parties and was not finalised.

Then, in December 2020, Morocco also agreed to establish full diplomatic and trade relations with Israel and initiated direct flights between the two countries.

These agreements, facilitated by the Trump administration, shattered the longstanding consensus among most Arab states that official recognition of Israel should be contingent upon the cessation of the occupation of Palestinian territory and the establishment of a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.

Egypt: In 1979, Egypt's President Anwar Sadat signed a peace treaty with Israel, a result of negotiations during President Jimmy Carter's Camp David summit the previous year. According to this historic agreement, Israel agreed to cede the Sinai Peninsula to Egypt in exchange for Egypt's full recognition of the Jewish state and the establishment of complete diplomatic relations.

Jordan: On 26 October 1994, King Hussein of Jordan and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin formally solidified peace during a ceremony witnessed by then-US President Bill Clinton. This event followed a year after the Oslo Peace Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO).

UAE and Bahrain: On 15 September 2020, US President Donald Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, signed agreements with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, cementing the normalisation of diplomatic and economic relations between these nations.

Morocco: On 10 December 2020, with assistance from the United States, Israel and Morocco reached an agreement to establish full diplomatic and trade relations, marking a significant step in their bilateral ties.

Sudan: While Sudan is part of the Abraham Accords, it has yet to finalise the signing of a normalisation treaty with Israel, with negotiations ongoing.