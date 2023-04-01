Man grabs Israeli cop's gun near Al Aqsa mosque, is shot dead

Middle East

Reuters
01 April, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 08:53 am

Israeli police stand guard near a security incident scene near Al-Aqsa compound also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem&#039;s Old City, April 1, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police stand guard near a security incident scene near Al-Aqsa compound also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 1, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man detained by Israeli police near a flashpoint mosque compound in Jerusalem on Saturday grabbed an officer's gun and fired it, prompting the unit to shoot him dead, the force said on Saturday, describing the incident as a terrorist attack.

The incident at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, an icon of Palestinian nationalism, came at a high point of Muslim attendance for the holy month of Ramadan.

The police statement identified the slain man as a 26-year-old resident of Hura, a Bedouin town in south Israel. There were no police casualties, it added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the account independently.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions are simmering after months of violence in areas of Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Palestine / Israel / Al Aqsa Mosque

