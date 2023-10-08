A look back at the October Arab-Israeli War of 1973

A wrecked Israeli tank during the early days of the Arab-Israeli War of 1973. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Fifty years ago on 6 October, a war erupted in the Middle East, reshaping not only the region but also the global landscape. This war goes by several names, depending on one's perspective: the October War, the Yom Kippur War, the Ramadan War, or the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.

The ultimate victor of the war is just as disputed, reports Al Jazeera.

The war began with a dual-pronged attack against Israel by Egypt and Syria. Egypt launched its offensive from the south with the aim of reclaiming the Sinai Peninsula, while Syria attacked from the north to regain control of the Golan Heights.

Israel had captured both territories six years earlier in the 1967 Arab-Israeli conflict, alongside occupying what was left of historic Palestine.

At that time, Israel was riding high on the success of its previous victory and had not anticipated an assault of this magnitude, particularly on Yom Kippur, a sacred day in the Jewish calendar.

Meanwhile, the geopolitical dynamics of the Cold War loomed in the background, with the Soviet Union supplying weapons to the Arab nations and the United States firmly backing Israel. This placed the two superpowers on the brink of military confrontation for the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

It wasn't until October 16, a full ten days after the war's commencement, that Israeli forces managed to breach the Egyptian and Syrian defensive lines, significantly altering the course of the conflict. Subsequently, the fighting reached a stalemate.

Twelve days into the conflict, the oil-producing Arab nations, united under the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), made the pivotal decision to reduce oil production by 5%.

In addition, they imposed an embargo on the United States, halting the supply of oil. These actions triggered a dramatic surge in oil prices and had a profound impact on the course of the Cold War.

The embargo put the US in a state of urgency, prompting them to seek resolutions to the conflict. Former US national security adviser Henry Kissinger stepped in as a mediator, engaging in "shuttle diplomacy" between Cairo, Damascus, and Tel Aviv in a bid to broker peace between the Arab and Israeli factions.

Kissinger's efforts proved successful, culminating in a ceasefire agreement that brought an end to the war.

A few years later, on 17 September 1978, Egypt and Israel took a significant step toward normalisation by signing the Camp David Accords, which outlined the conditions for an Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty.

This normalisation with Israel was an outcome of the war, and a second attempt by Arab states to wage war against the Israeli occupation and restore the rights of Palestinians never materialised.