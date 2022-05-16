Lebanon's Hezbollah, allies likely to lose parliamentary majority, sources say

Middle East

Reuters
16 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 05:54 pm

Related News

Lebanon's Hezbollah, allies likely to lose parliamentary majority, sources say

The heavily armed Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah and its allies won 71 of parliament's 128 seats when Lebanon last voted in 2018, but whether they can cling on to a majority hinges on results not yet finalised - including Sunni Muslim seats

Reuters
16 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 05:54 pm
A supporter of Lebanon&#039;s Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018/ Reuters
A supporter of Lebanon's Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018/ Reuters

Summary

  • Some of Hezbollah's oldest allies lose seats
  • Final results expected later on Monday
  • Saudi-aligned Lebanese Forces gains ground
  • Parliament more fragmented, clearing way for deadlock

Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies are likely to lose their majority in the Lebanese parliament after Sunday's election, three sources allied to the group said, in a major blow to the heavily armed faction that reflects anger with ruling parties.

Analysts said this could lead to political deadlock and conflict as deeply divided factions hash out powersharing deals over top state positions, risking further delays to reforms that are needed to address the economic crisis and unlock donor aid.

Opponents of Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah including the Saudi-aligned Lebanese Forces (LF), a Christian group, made significant gains, as have reform-minded newcomers in the election, the first since Lebanon's devastating economic meltdown and a huge port explosion that rocked Beirut.

While results from Sunday's election have yet to be finalised, the senior sources said it was improbable Hezbollah and its allies would secure more than 64 of parliament's 128 seats, citing preliminary results.

Hezbollah and its allies won a majority of 71 when Lebanon last voted in 2018.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak on behalf of Hezbollah and its allies.

An LF spokesperson said Hezbollah and its allies had lost their parliamentary majority but that no one grouping now appeared to have a majority.

The result leaves parliament fractured into several camps and more sharply polarised between Hezbollah's allies and opponents, who are not currently united into a single bloc.

While the 2018 vote pulled Lebanon deeper into the orbit of Shi'ite Muslim-led Iran, Sunday's result could open the door for Sunni Muslim-led Saudi Arabia to exercise greater sway in Beirut, long an arena of its rivalry with Tehran.

Top News / World+Biz

Lebanon / Hezbollah / Lebanese Hezbollah

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

4h | Panorama
Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

5h | Brands
Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

5h | Brands
Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

1h | Videos
How PK Halder becomes a scamster

How PK Halder becomes a scamster

2h | Videos
How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

2h | Videos
Future of newborn baby genome sequencing: Good or Bad?

Future of newborn baby genome sequencing: Good or Bad?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists