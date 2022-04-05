Lebanon's central bank not bankrupt, governor says

Middle East

Reuters
05 April, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 11:07 am

Related News

Lebanon's central bank not bankrupt, governor says

Reuters
05 April, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 11:07 am
Lebanon&#039;s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview for Reuters Next conference, in Beirut, Lebanon, 23 November, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview for Reuters Next conference, in Beirut, Lebanon, 23 November, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Lebanon Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh on Monday denied that the institution he has led for 30 years was bankrupt and said it was still going about its legally-mandated role despite losses in the financial sector.

The comments in a statement by the governor were an apparent response to the deputy prime minister, who said on Sunday that both the state and the central bank were bankrupt.

Lebanon is in the third year of a financial implosion caused by decades of corruption and bad policies that has led the currency to crash in value by more than 90% and banks to lock most savers out of hard-currency accounts. A draft government financial rescue plan earlier this year estimated a roughly $70 billion hole in the financial sector.

The government is revising the plan as part of talks with the International Monetary fund, from which it is seeking an aid programme.

"Unfortunately, the state is bankrupt, as is the central bank, so we have a problem...the loss has occurred," Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami said during an interview on Sunday.

Chami on Monday told local broadcaster OTV he had been speaking about the state's inability to contribute significantly to bridging financial sector losses, "which means it has no liquidity."

Salameh's statement said: "What is being circulated about the bankruptcy of the central bank is not true." It added the bank was still going about its legally-mandated duties under article 70 of the money and credit law, which states the bank is entrusted with preserving the integrity of the Lebanese currency and maintaining economic stability.

The World Bank estimates Lebanon's economy to have contracted by nearly 60% between 2019 and 2021, in what it has called one of the worst financial crises in modern times.

Asked about Chami's comments earlier in the day, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he believed his deputy was speaking about "liquidity, not solvency," a statement from his office said. He did not elaborate.

World+Biz / Global Economy

Lebanon / Lebanon Economy / Global economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

14m | Panorama
Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

1h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

54m | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

History of the bindi

History of the bindi

2h | Videos
Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

3h | Videos
Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

3h | Videos
Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release