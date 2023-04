Israeli security personnel work at a scene where a suspected incident of shooting attack took place, police spokesman said, just outside Jerusalem's Old City January 28, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Lebanon and Israel "said they do not want war", the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said Friday.

The UN peacekeepers -- deployed in southern Lebanon to buffer the two countries -- called on "all parties to cease all actions" on both sides of the border after the Israeli army launched strikes Friday at dawn following the firing of rockets into Israel from Lebanese territory.