Lebanese Iran-aligned Al-Mayadeen reports attacks on two US bases in Syria

Reuters
19 October, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 02:18 pm

Al Mayadeen reported a drone attack on the Al-Tanf base near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan, and a missile attack on the Conoco base in the countryside of the northern Deir al-Zor region

U.S. Joint Chiefs Chair Army General Mark Milley speaks with U.S. forces in Syria during an unannounced visit, at a U.S. military base in Northeast Syria, March 4, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Stewart/File Photo
U.S. Joint Chiefs Chair Army General Mark Milley speaks with U.S. forces in Syria during an unannounced visit, at a U.S. military base in Northeast Syria, March 4, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Stewart/File Photo

Two US military bases in Syria have come under attack, Lebanon's Iran-aligned Al Mayadeen TV reported on Thursday.

There was no official confirmation of the attacks.

Al Mayadeen reported a drone attack on the Al-Tanf base near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan, and a missile attack on the Conoco base in the countryside of the northern Deir al-Zor region. It gave no further information.

