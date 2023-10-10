At least six Palestinian journalists killed as Israel pounds Gaza with air strikes

10 October, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 08:41 pm

Mourners, including colleagues, carry the bodies of Palestinian journalists Mohammed Soboh and Saeed al-Taweel, who were killed when an Israeli missile hit a building while they were outside reporting, at a hospital in Gaza City, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Arafat Barbakh
At least six Palestinian journalists have been killed in recent days, amid Israel's ongoing shelling of the besieged Gaza strip, reports Al Jazeera citing media networks and press freedom monitors.

Journalist Saeed al-Taweel, editor-in-chief of Al-Khamsa News website, and two other members of the press were killed early on Tuesday as they went to film a building that Israel would soon bomb in Gaza City.

Al-Taweel, Mohammed Subh and Hisham Alnwajha had been standing at a safe distance when an air attack hit a building closer to them.

Alnwajha suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the intensive care room at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The crew was wearing flak jackets and helmets clearly identifying themselves as members of the press.

Two other journalists, Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi and Mohammad Jarghoun, were fatally shot while reporting on Saturday, according to the Palestinian press freedom group MADA and the Journalist Support Committee (JSC), a non-profit that promotes media rights in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, freelance journalist Mohammad el-Salhi was shot dead on the border to the east of Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported on Saturday.

Also, two Palestinian photographers, Nidal al-Wahidi from the Al-Najah channel and Haitham Abdelwahid from the Ain Media agency, have been reported missing since Saturday.

