At least 7 killed in Israeli raid and airstrikes on West Bank

People inspect a building that was blown up during an Israeli raid in Qabatiya, near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 5, 2024. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

At least seven people were killed on Tuesday during an Israeli military raid and airstrikes on the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Five of the seven people were killed in two separate Israeli attacks in and near the city of Qabatiya, while the two others were killed in the Tammoun area, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said its aircraft had targeted a group of gunmen and that its forces had arrested 60 people.

The Islamic Jihad's armed wing, Al-Quds Brigades, said its fighters had clashed with Israeli forces in both Qabatia and the Tamoun areas.

Violence has surged in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza, with almost daily sweeps by Israeli forces that have involved thousands of arrests and regular gunbattles between security forces and Palestinian fighters.