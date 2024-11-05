At least 7 killed in Israeli raid and airstrikes on West Bank

Middle East

Reuters
05 November, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 09:43 pm

Related News

At least 7 killed in Israeli raid and airstrikes on West Bank

Reuters
05 November, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 09:43 pm
People inspect a building that was blown up during an Israeli raid in Qabatiya, near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 5, 2024. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
People inspect a building that was blown up during an Israeli raid in Qabatiya, near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 5, 2024. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

At least seven people were killed on Tuesday during an Israeli military raid and airstrikes on the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Five of the seven people were killed in two separate Israeli attacks in and near the city of Qabatiya, while the two others were killed in the Tammoun area, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said its aircraft had targeted a group of gunmen and that its forces had arrested 60 people.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Islamic Jihad's armed wing, Al-Quds Brigades, said its fighters had clashed with Israeli forces in both Qabatia and the Tamoun areas.

Violence has surged in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza, with almost daily sweeps by Israeli forces that have involved thousands of arrests and regular gunbattles between security forces and Palestinian fighters.

World+Biz

Israel-Palestine / West Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Neymar out of the pitch again; How serious is the injury this time?

Neymar out of the pitch again; How serious is the injury this time?

1h | Videos
Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

2h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Tight security during polling

US Presidential Election: Tight security during polling

3h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

4h | Videos