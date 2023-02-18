At least 53 killed Syria attack, Islamic State blamed

Middle East

Reuters
18 February, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 09:52 am

Related News

At least 53 killed Syria attack, Islamic State blamed

Reuters
18 February, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 09:52 am
A damaged building is seen in the aftermath of a counter-terrorism mission conducted by the US Special Operations Forces in Atmeh, Syria, February 3, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Photo :Reuters
A damaged building is seen in the aftermath of a counter-terrorism mission conducted by the US Special Operations Forces in Atmeh, Syria, February 3, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Photo :Reuters

At least 53 civilians were killed in an attack in Syria's central desert province of Homs, state media reported on Friday, blaming jihadist militant group Islamic State.

The bodies of all victims taken to the Palmyra state hospital had gunshot wounds to the head, state news agency SANA cited the hospital's head as saying.

State media said the victims had been gathering desert truffles when they were attacked. Homs province is controlled by the Syrian government and its allies.

Five people who were wounded were transferred to another hospital. One of the survivors told SANA that IS had burned their cars.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

IS once controlled vast swathes of territory there, losing its hold on land in separate offensives by US-backed fighters, government forces backed by Russia, regional militants and Turkish-sponsored rebels.

It now uses sleeper cells to wage hit-and-run attacks in Syria.

Syrian government troops are spread thin across the country and rely heavily on their allies - including the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Iran - to maintain control over their territory.

World+Biz

syria / Islamic State

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

54m | Food
Infographic: TBS

25 years of NGO dependence: How fragile is our urban primary health care system?

2h | Panorama
Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

22h | Panorama
Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Why haven't alternative energy sources taken off in a bigger way yet?

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

49m | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

15h | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

1d | TBS Insight
Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike