At least 41 killed in Egyptian church fire caused by electrical fault

Middle East

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 09:16 pm

At least 41 killed in Egyptian church fire caused by electrical fault

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 09:16 pm
People and police gather near the scene where a deadly fire broke out at the Abu Sifin church in Giza, Egypt, August 14, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People and police gather near the scene where a deadly fire broke out at the Abu Sifin church in Giza, Egypt, August 14, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
  • Fire broke out during gathering for Mass
  • Church located in city of Giza near Cairo
  • At least 45 people injured in blaze

At least 41 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire sparked by an electrical fault during Mass at a Coptic Christian church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday, Egyptian authorities said on Sunday .

The blaze erupted just before 9 am (0700 GMT) when 5,000 people had gathered for Mass at the Abu Sifin church in the Imbaba neighbourhood, two security sources said.

The fire blocked an entrance to the church, causing a stampede, they said, adding that most of those killed were children.

"People were gathering on the third and fourth floor, and we saw smoke coming from the second floor. People rushed to go down the stairs and stared falling on top of each other," said Yasir Munir, a worshipper at the church.

"Then we heard a bang and sparks and fire coming out of the window," he said, saying he and his daughter were on the ground floor and able to escape.

Electrical fires of this kind are not a rare occurrence in Egypt; in late 2020, a fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients killed at least seven people and injured several others.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said a forensic examination showed that the fire began on the second floor air conditioning of the church as a result of an electrical malfunction.

Smoke inhalation was the main cause for the deaths and injuries, it said. Families of those who died will receive 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($5,223), according to a cabinet statement.

Giza, Egypt's second-largest city, lies just across the Nile from Cairo.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims that have passed on to be with their Lord in one of his houses of worship," said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a tweet.

Maher Murad said he left his sister at the church after prayers.

"As soon as I got away from the church by only 10 meters, I heard the sound of screaming and saw thick smoke," he said.

"After the firefighters doused the fire, I recognised my sister's body. The bodies were all charred, and many of them are children who were in a nursery room in the church."

Top News / World+Biz

Egyptian church fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photos: M Aminur Rahman

Mallik Ghat flower market: the biggest hub for flowers in Asia

7h | In Focus
Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

12h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

India’s 75th anniversary is one to forget

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"We got caught in the cyclone while shooting Hawa"

"We got caught in the cyclone while shooting Hawa"

31m | Videos
Get your child's Covid vaccine registration done in few easy steps

Get your child's Covid vaccine registration done in few easy steps

31m | Videos
UN expresses concern over Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuke plant

UN expresses concern over Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuke plant

1h | Videos
ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador