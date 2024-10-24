At least 17 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school in central Gaza, hospital says

Middle East

Reuters
24 October, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 09:32 pm

Related News

At least 17 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school in central Gaza, hospital says

The Israeli military said it had hit a Hamas command and control centre embedded in a compound formerly used as a school in Nuseirat

Reuters
24 October, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 09:32 pm
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Khamis Al-Rifi
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Khamis Al-Rifi

At least 17 Palestinians, including children, were killed on Thursday in an Israeli strike on a school in Nuseirat camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, where people displaced by the fighting were sheltering, Nuseirat's Al-Awda hospital said.

The Israeli military said it had hit a Hamas command and control centre embedded in a compound formerly used as a school in Nuseirat.

Hopes that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar might provide an opening for an end to the fighting have so far been disappointed despite an international chorus urging Israel to use the opportunity.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the northern section of the enclave, where the area around the town of Jabalia has been the target of a weeks-long operation, the military said it had evacuated large numbers of people and detained more than 200 suspected militants.

"Instead of achieving a ceasefire, war has restarted in northern Gaza. We are being besieged, starved, and hunted by the occupation from the air and from tanks," one Jabalia resident told Reuters via a chat app.

On Thursday, medics at the Indonesian Hospital, one of three facilities still operating in the area, said one of their colleagues was killed by Israeli fire and another detained on his way to work.

Health officials at the three hospitals, which say they have run out of medical, food and fuel supplies, refused Israeli orders to evacuate the facilities or leave patients unattended.

The Civil Emergency Service said Israeli attacks on their staff caused a suspension in their operations. Three of their men were wounded and another five were arrested by the army while their only fire truck was bombed by a tank.

Speaking at a new conference on Thursday, the rescue service spokesman said people in those areas had been left "without humanitarian, medical or rescue services".

The operation in the north has fuelled fears among Palestinians that Israeli forces are clearing the area in order to create an uninhabited buffer zone for the military after the war or to pave the way for the return of settlers who pulled out of Gaza in 2005.

Israel has denied such plans and accuses Hamas of hindering the evacuation of civilians to provide cover for its own forces, which Hamas, in turn, denies.

As the war moves into its second year, the death toll from the Israeli campaign in Gaza is approaching 43,000, with the densely populated enclave in ruins and almost all of its population displaced.

Israel, which launched the campaign in retaliation for the Hamas-led attack on Israel last year which killed some 1,200 people and saw more than 250 hostages taken to Gaza, has said it will continue until Hamas is dismantled completely as a military and governing power and the hostages return.

But it has not articulated any clear plan for Gaza's future after the war and international efforts to agree a ceasefire appear to have stalled.

Hamas, which has yet to name a successsor to Sinwar, said delegations were visiting Turkey, Qatar and Russia as well as being in touch with Egypt, the United Nations and Iran.

Israel / Gaza School strike / killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

8h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

11h | Videos