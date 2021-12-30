Kuwaiti crown prince swears in new gov't

Kuwait's newly-formed government took the oath on Wednesday before Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

During the oath, the crown prince called on legislative and executive authorities to cooperate in achieving national goals, KUNA said.

"You have responsibilities and duties that require diligent work in the spirit of one team, to improve economic programs and advance development in the country," he said.

"We look forward with full hope and optimism to a constructive and fruitful cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities to approve and implement legislation and laws that are in the interest of the country and citizens," the crown prince added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah expressed his commitment to the Kuwaiti emir's instructions that are aimed at harnessing all efforts to serve the country and the citizens.

Kuwait formed on Tuesday a new government led by Al-Sabah.

On Nov 8, the previous Kuwaiti government submitted resignation to the emir.

On Nov 14, the emir accepted the resignation. On Nov. 23, the crown prince issued an order on behalf of the emir to appoint Al-Sabah as prime minister and assign him to form a new government.