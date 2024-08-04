Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran as tensions rise

Middle East

Reuters
04 August, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 02:50 pm

Related News

Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran as tensions rise

Regional tensions have spiked following the assassination of Haniyeh on Wednesday, which came a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut which killed Fuad Shukr, a senior military commander from the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah

Reuters
04 August, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 02:50 pm
Jordan&#039;s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attends a joint press conference at the &quot;Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza&quot; conference, at the Dead Sea, Jordan June 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni/File photo
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attends a joint press conference at the "Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" conference, at the Dead Sea, Jordan June 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni/File photo

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will travel to Iran on Sunday in a rare visit to discuss regional developments with his Iranian counterpart following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iranian state media reported. 

Regional tensions have spiked following the assassination of Haniyeh on Wednesday, which came a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut which killed Fuad Shukr, a senior military commander from the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Hamas and Iran have both accused Israel of carrying out the assassination of Haniyeh and have pledged to retaliate. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the death nor denied it.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Safadi's visit to Iran follows continued diplomatic contacts by the United States and its partners including France, Britain, Italy, and Egypt on Saturday to prevent further regional escalation. 

Iran and Jordan are seeking to improve their relations following recent tensions related to Amman accusing pro-Iranian militias in Syria of smuggling narcotics into the country and its taking part in the interception of Iran's first ever direct attack on Israel last April.

Top News / World+Biz

Iran / Jordan / Ismail Haniyeh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

5h | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

23h | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

1d | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

1d | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

1d | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

1d | Videos