Jordan condemns in "severest" terms Israeli minister's visit to Al-Aqsa mosque

Reuters
03 January, 2023, 06:05 pm
Palestinians walk at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem&#039;s Old City May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Palestinians walk at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Jordan said on Tuesday it condemned in "severest" terms a visit by Israeli far right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem.

"Jordan condemns in the severest of terms the storming of the Aqsa mosque and violating its sanctity," said a statement by the foreign ministry.

Ben-Gvir briefly toured the site under heavy security. The compound is Islam's third holiest site after Mecca and Medina and Judaism's most sacred site, a vestige of two ancient temples of the faith.

 

