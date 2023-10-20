Japan's foreign minister to attend Cairo meet on Middle East conflict

Middle East

"I intend to contribute to debate aimed at improving humanitarian conditions in Gaza, which is an urgent issue...," she said

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa waits for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to arrive for a meeting, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in New York. Julia Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa waits for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to arrive for a meeting, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in New York. Julia Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said she would visit Egypt to attend an international conference on Saturday (21 October) that will discuss ways of tackling humanitarian and safety issues stemming from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"I plan to visit Egypt to take part in the Cairo Peace Summit, which will be hosted by the Egyptian government to discuss the situation surrounding Israel and Palestine," Kamikawa told a regular press conference on Friday.

"I intend to contribute to debate aimed at improving humanitarian conditions in Gaza, which is an urgent issue, as well as securing the safety of ordinary citizens and calming down the situation swiftly," Kamikawa said.

Japan chairs the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies this year.

