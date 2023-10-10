'Israel's total siege of Gaza banned under international law': UN
Over 1,100 people have been killed on both sides after Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a triple attack on Israel on Saturday
The declaration of war gave the green light for Israel to take "significant military steps" against Hamas after which the army called up around 300,000 troops. In response to the attack, Israel initiated a massive airstrike operation, claiming to have eliminated 400 militants.
On Monday late night, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip "has only started." "We have only started striking Hamas…What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations," he said.