'Israel's total siege of Gaza banned under international law': UN

10 October, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 02:51 pm

Over 1,100 people have been killed on both sides after Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a triple attack on Israel on Saturday

Israeli army vehicles block off a road during a deadly raid on a Palestinian refugee camp in the flashpoint West Bank city of Nablus. Photo: AFP
Israel's total siege of the Gaza Strip is banned under international law, the United Nations human rights chief said on Tuesday, reported AFP. "The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law," Volker Turk said in a statement.
 
Over 1,100 people have been killed on both sides after Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a triple attack on Israel on Saturday, following which the Israeli government on Monday formally declared war as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce the militant group to "rubble". According to reports, over 130 Israeli and other nationals are also feared as taken hostage by Hamas, while more than 900 people alone have been killed in one of the country's worst civilian massacres.
 

The declaration of war gave the green light for Israel to take "significant military steps" against Hamas after which the army called up around 300,000 troops. In response to the attack, Israel initiated a massive airstrike operation, claiming to have eliminated 400 militants.

On Monday late night, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip "has only started." "We have only started striking Hamas…What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations," he said.

