Israel's president calls to scrap judicial overhaul as protests mount

Middle East

Reuters
10 March, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 09:08 am

Related News

Israel's president calls to scrap judicial overhaul as protests mount

Reuters
10 March, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 09:08 am
Israelis demonstrate during &quot;Day of Resistance&quot; outside the headquarters of the Kohelet Policy Forum, a think tank which supports judicial changes, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu&#039;s nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis demonstrate during "Day of Resistance" outside the headquarters of the Kohelet Policy Forum, a think tank which supports judicial changes, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israel's president urged the government to abandon attempts to push through bitterly contested plans to overhaul the judiciary and seek a model with broad support as tens of thousands of protesters returned to the streets on Thursday.

The drive by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government to enact sweeping changes to Israel's courts has sparked domestic uproar and alarm among the country's Western allies. If the proposal passed, it would mean greater government sway in selecting judges and limit the power of the Supreme Court to strike down legislation.

After weeks of demonstrations across the country that have exposed deep divisions in Israeli society, President Isaac Herzog, who has been mediating between the sides, warned in a televised prime time address of a "disaster".

He said Israel had reached a "point of no return" and called on the coalition government to rethink the proposed legislation, which is strongly backed by nationalist and religious parties.

"It is wrong, it is harsh, it undermines our democratic foundations. And therefore it must be replaced with another, agreed upon outline immediately," Herzog said.

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left on a visit to Rome, he had to elude flag-waving Israelis who clogged the access routes to Ben Gurion Airport with motor convoys.

Before leaving, he managed to greet visiting Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, who later underlined Washington's concern over the proposals by saying that both US and Israeli democracy were built on an independent judiciary.

The interventions by Herzog and Austin underlined the unusual depth of concern over the proposals, which Netanyahu - on trial on graft charges he denies - says are needed to rein in what it calls activist judges who have interfered in political decision making.

Critics, who range from the business elite to former military officers as well as opposition parties, say they would destroy the system of checks and balances needed in a democracy and hand uncontrolled powers to the government of the day.

THREE WOUNDED IN SHOOTING

Opinion polls have found that most Israelis want the proposals shelved or amended to satisfy a national consensus. Tens of thousands have demonstrated and some military reservists have also refused to show up for training exercises.

The sense of broader crisis was further underlined when a Palestinian gunman from the Islamist movement Hamas opened fire on a main street in central Tel Aviv, wounding three people.

Austin postponed and shortened his Israel leg of a regional tour. Rather than travel to Israel's Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, around which demonstrators were facing off with police, his meetings were relocated to an aerospace compound near Ben Gurion.

At a news conference later with his Israeli counterpart, Austin evoked comments by President Joe Biden, who has called for reaching a consensus on the issue in Israel.

"The genius of American democracy and Israeli democracy is that they are both built on strong institutions, on checks and balances, and on an independent judiciary," he said.

Israeli police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told reporters at the airport, where he was coordinating the response to the demonstrations, that "nobody said don't protest."

"But it's not okay, it's not right, it's not proper to ruin the lives of 70,000 people," he said.

He appeared to be referring to people stuck in traffic as well as those travelling through Ben Gurion, whose spokesperson said the expected passenger volume for Thursday was 65,000.

As Thursday's protest came to an end it was announced that the commander of police in Tel Aviv was being reassigned. Ben-Gvir said the transfer had been planned in advanced and was not a dismissal.

Top News / World+Biz

Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

1h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

1h | Interviews
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

2h | Panorama
After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

12h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

13h | TBS Entertainment
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

17h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway